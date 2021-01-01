Noble House Devereaux 70 in. x 30 in. Classic Arch Windowpane Framed Distressed White and Copper Accent Mirror

Dreaming of lofty heritage archways and classic vintage style? Our windowpane mirror provides just that without physically changing the structure of your house. Featuring a beautiful circle-top accent and grid design, our wall mirror is a must-have for any room. Its reflective surface will not only brighten your room but will also emphasize your existing furniture in all the best ways. This illuminating mirror is made with high-quality craftsmanship from incredibly durable materials, making this the perfect addition to any room of your home.