Deveni Stone Free Standing Umbrella Base

What better way to enjoy your backyard, than to enjoy visiting with a good friend, or reading a great book, while relaxing in the shade? The envirostone® 22kg umbrella base allows you to do just that while adding a decorative accent to your garden. Whether it’s under a glass patio table or off to the side, this umbrella base will provide years of shaded relaxation to you and your family. Constructed of decorative envirostone®, this charming base is built to resist UV fading or scratches. Please protect your umbrella base from any harsh winter weather by storing it safely from frost, snow, or pooling water. Any freezing may cause damage to the umbrella base. To use: easily secure your umbrella with the side lever, while the adjustable insert accommodates various pole diameters. The 22kg envirostone® umbrella base features a beautiful textured black matte finish, lending itself to any patio or deck area décor.