Devencove Geometric Wool Light Blue Area Rug
Description
Stain Resistant Area RugFeatures:Can be used for Residential and Commercial SpacesFade Resistant Area RugMaterial: WoolMaterial Details: Construction: Machine MadeTechnique: Power LoomOne-of-a-Kind: NoRug Age Details: Remarks/Condition Details: Traditional Style: Backing Material: YesBacking Material Details: CottonRug Shape (Rug Size: Round 3', Round 4', Round 5'): RoundRug Shape (Rug Size: Square 3', Square 4', Square 5'): SquareRug Shape (Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3', Rectangle 2' x 4', Rectangle 3' x 5', Rectangle 4' x 6', Rectangle 5' x 7'): RectangleRug Shape (Rug Size: Runner 2' x 5'): RunnerPrimary Color: Light BluePattern: GeometricFringe / Tassel: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayStyle: Modern & ContemporaryRug Sets: NoProduct Resistances: Fade ResistantLocation: Indoor Use OnlyTheme: Reversible: NoFloor Heating Safe: YesStain Resistant: YesEco-Friendly: NoCountry of Origin: TurkeyRug Pad Recommended: NoRug Sample Available: NoSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseLicensed Product: NoHigh-Low: NoProduct Care: Professional cleaningCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Color Combination: Our Picks Filter: Spefications:Certifications: NoTÜV Rheinland Certified: Stiftung Warentest Note: SATRA Approved: NoCalifornia Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1630 Compliant: YesCPSC - 16 CFR 1631 Compliant: YesHealth Canada - SOR/2016-176 Compliant: YesGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesGOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Certified: NoGrade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: GOLS 3.0 (Global Organic Latex Standard) Certified: NoGrade of GOLS Certification: GOLS License Number: GOLS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: NoUSDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: Canada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Responsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Goodweave Certified: Oeko-Tex Certified: NoOeko-Tex Eco Passport: Oeko-Tex Made in Green: Oeko-Tex STeP: OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certified: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoCRI Green Label Plus Certified: FloorScore Certification: GREENGUARD Certified: CRI Green Label Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Dimensions:Rug Size (Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'): 2' x 3'Rug Size (Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 4'): 2' x 4'Rug Size (Rug Size: Runner 2' x 5'): Runner 2' x 5'Rug Size (Rug Size: Rectangle 3' x 5'): 3' x 5'Rug Size (Rug Size: Round 3'): Round 3'Rug Size (Rug Size: Square 3'): Square 3' x 3'Rug Size (Rug Size: Rectangle 4' x 6'): 4' x 6'Rug Size (Rug Size: Round 4'): Round 4'Rug Size (Rug Size: Square 4'): Square 4' x 4'Rug Size (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 7'): 5' x 7'Rug Size (Rug Size: Round 5'): Round 5'Rug Size (Rug Size: Square 5'): Square 5' x 5'Pile Height: 0.35Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 3' x 5', Round 3', Square 3'): 6Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 4' x 6', Round 4', Square 4'): 10Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 7', Round 5', Square 5'): 13Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'): 2.4Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 4'): 3.2Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Runner 2' x 5'): 4Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 3' x 5', Round 3', Square 3'): 36Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 4' x 6', Round 4', Square 4'): 48Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 7',