Marazzi Developed by Nature Chenille 12 in. x 14 in. x 6.35 mm Ceramic Mosaic Wall Tile (0.67 sq. ft. / piece)

Enhance your space with the Italian inspired Developed By Nature collection by Marazzi. This 12 in. x 14 in. ceramic mosaic wall tile features soft neutral tones to create the look of authentic stone. Use it as a backsplash in your kitchen or bathroom or on your shower walls. Pair it with coordinating Developed by Nature tile and trim for a complete look. The Developed by Nature collection gives you the luxurious look of natural stone with the versatility of ceramic tile. Color: Chenille.