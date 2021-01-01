From retro hometown city souvenir designs
Retro Hometown City Souvenir Designs Detroit Michigan Vintage Athletic Sports Est. 1802 USA Dark Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Wear it to any sports game or out with friends. Show your love for this city and state. Whether you are a fan of basketball, football, baseball, soccer or hockey this design still works. Makes a great gift for anyone that loves the USA and the different cities. This makes a great souvenir and it has a cool vintage style. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only