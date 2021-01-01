From east urban home

Detroit Football Tablecloth

$82.99
In stock
Buy at wayfairnorthamerica

Description

Perfect for events or even just to complete your dining theme with stylish design. Check out our matching table runners, napkins, and placemats to create a synergistic feel. All our tabletop options are perfect for formal or everyday use. They are all resilient, easy to clean, and fade-resistant.Cotton Twill fabric; hemmed 4 sides. One-sided print. Adorned with original artwork, this timeless design will perfectly compliment your style. Machine Wash - Cold Water - Gentle Cycle - Mild Detergent - Do Not Bleach - Line Dry Color: Blue/Black

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com