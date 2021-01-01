Detector Alarm System Starpoint Wireless Driveway Alarms Outdoor Sensor Base Starter Kit 52 Door Chime 4 Loud Levels LED 1 x Receiver 1 x Mini.

Best Quality Guranteed. AS SEEN ON QVC, FOX, ABC, NBC & CBS News - 'It's built well, and it has a nice minimalist style' - Business Insider. This a CONFIGURABLE and EXPANDABLE doorbell system that can EASILY ADD on 20+ more extra receivers, transmitter buttons, sensors and door sensors. Custom build your own system that fits for your needs. WIRELESS DRIVEWAY ALERT SYSTEM: Security Alarm includes 1 wireless plugin receiver and 1 remote mini sensor. EXPANDABLE FOR ADDITIONAL ADD-ONS: NEED EXTRA ADD-ON BUTTONS, RECEIVERS or SENSORS for your sensor chime system? Get it here -> www./www./ LOOKING FOR BATTERY REPLACEMENTS or TAPE. go here -> www./ WANT to ADD CUSTOM TEXT or LOGO to your doorbell? .Learn more here www./ LISTEN TO THE RING CHIMES BEFORE YOU BUY: Just SCROLL DOWN below to the Specification Guide link and click to DOWNLOAD the PDF file.