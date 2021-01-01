Munchkin Details Bottle & Cup Detailing Brush Set, 4 Pack

Tricky corners, sippy spouts, slim straws Sippy cups are essential for teaching your toddler to drink like a big kid, but sometimes you can't get them as clean as you'd like. Munchkin's convenient brush set, Details, solves all of your cleaning issues! Equipped with four uniquely-sized brushes, it will clean and scrub every crevice no matter how tiny. The Detail brush set includes a straw brush, spout brush, lid and threads brush, and a detail brush. An added bonus, there is a pick on the storage ring that makes it easy to remove sealing rings. No more residue or wondering how clean your cup really is!.