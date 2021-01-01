From kawasaki
Detachable Phone Neck Lanyard - Black
Durable and comfortable strap that you can wear around your neck Long enough to be useful, but short enough as not to get in the way when you're trying to work aloft. Lightweight and easy to connect. Lets you easily and securely carry your Phone, Camera, Mp3, Keychains etc around your neck Ideal product for those who are on their phones constantly or carry valuable devices. Ideal for preventing loss or damage from device being dropped.