Deston 28" Patio Bar Stool

As much as we’d like to enjoy the backyard year-round, we know the weather doesn’t always make it possible. That’s why the best seats for your space are there when you need them and easy to store when you don’t! Featuring a convenient folding design, this 28" bar stool is an ideal option for your outdoor entertainment ensemble. Made with an iron frame and wrapped in brown woven wicker, this counter-height stool strikes a clean-lined silhouette with a full back and a footrest down below.