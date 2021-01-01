From symple stuff
Destiney Task Chair
Advertisement
These cleanroom or ESD chairs have been tested to Fed Std.209E, ISO 14644-1 (Class10 or ISO Class 4), and ANSI or ESD-STM-12.1-2006 standards and feature proper grounding, conductive, and dissipative static control materials. These desk height chairs feature several customizable options, including your choice of ESD casters or glides on a polished cast aluminum base, and static-dissipating color configurations. Upholstery Color: Black, Casters/Glides: Casters