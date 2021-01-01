Totally Bamboo Destination Pennsylvania Serving and Cutting Board

Celebrate life in The Keystone State with the Totally Bamboo Destination Pennsylvania State Shaped Serving and Cutting Board! This beautifully crafted bamboo cutting board is shaped to the outline of the great state of Pennsylvania, and features laser-engraved artwork of all the top cities, places and attractions. It's a great way to add a bit of local flavor to your charcuterie or appetizer spread. The reverse side of the board is blank and provides an ideal, knife-friendly cutting surface. When not in use, the included hang tie allows the board to double wonderfully as wall art to show off your love of Pennsylvania in the kitchen, dining room or den. The Destination Pennsylvania Board also makes an outstanding gift for birthdays, housewarmings, Christmas or any occasion! Hand wash only; measures 16" x 9-3/4"x 5/8".