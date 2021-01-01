Dessert Bowls 10 Ounce Small Bowls Set, Small Side Dishes For Ice Cream Dessert, Snacks, Set Of 6, Turquoise

Ceylon Series, Lends A Sense Of Delicacy To Every Meal.Add A Very Nice Elegant Touch to Your TableCeylon Blue is a classic tableware collection that conveys a sense of refined elegance. Due to the reactive glaze nature of this item, expect slight variation in the appearance of each unique piece. The reactive glaze adds a delicate feeling, making it a foundational set with just a hint of shine.They are nice for displaying in glass cabinets or open shelving.Comfortable Color and shape helps you wind down as you eating.Durable design for heat food and easy to clean by dishwasher every day.Designed For Every Aspect of Your Kitchen. We Did A Lot of Testing to Get Things Just Right.√Nice size 4.5’’ Dia × 2.1’’ H - the ideal size for dinner with more liquid.√Suitable weight 310g - sturdy and not bulky.√Shinny Glaze - stand out from other bowls and never go out of fashionWe love our kitchen, and we want you to love yours too. These bowls are suitable for serving snacks, ice-cream and desserts, etc. We hopes you enjoy your time more than just an ordinary set of tableware.Shinny Blue - A Very Nice Elegant Touch to Your Food and TableGreat efforts have been made on delicate details striving for beauty.The blue color is rich and has a shiny glaze. The color combination is a match made in heaven and the glossy glaze makes them stand out from other bowls.They can be displayed like artwork in your glass cabinet or open cabinet. Adding a touch of elegance to your kitchen.MADE BY US, MADE WITH YOUWe want to have a better bowl to everybody. And We proudly made this super bowl that make everything easy on you.·Shinny Blue·Great thickness·Awesome depthWe start with the user and try to understand what you need. We love to hear from you. We hope our products can bring happiness to users. Make life getting better.YOUR MUST HAVE BOWLThese Bowls are versatile than your imagine. A essential bowl on any aspect of your kitchen. Perfect shape and depth for ...·Little serving bowl·Dessert and snack bowl·A homemade acai bowlWhether you're enjoying dinner or a sweet evening treat, you'll love this set of 6 super plates from us.A HOME GIFT IDEAGive your family or friends something they’ll actually use everyday. Good Thing Need To Share. Hint hint, wink wink. These bowl very suitable as·Home gift·Wedding gift·Gift for mother or wifeThey will immediately like this bowl at the moment they open it. Color: Blue