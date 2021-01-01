Signature Design by Ashley Desma Traditional Quatrefoil Framed Accent Mirror, 36 x 36 in, White

TRADITIONAL FRAMED ACCENT MIRROR: If you're in search for a practical and stylish decor piece, you've found it. This mirror with subtle sheen is sure to elevate any space CHAMPAGNE FINISH: Made of polystyrene and mirrored glass. Frame is finished in a brushed champagne hue for a touch of subtle bling. Clean with a soft, dry cloth. D-ring bracket for hanging QUATREFOIL DESIGN: You'll love how this decorative mirror looks hanging in your bedroom, bathroom or living space. The uniquely shaped frame makes a bold statement from any angle LARGE MIRROR: Measures 36” W x 1.75” D x 36” H INSTANT STYLE: Hang it up on the wall for extra flair. Mirrors reflect light, making rooms appear larger and brighter DIRECT FROM THE MANUFACTURER: Ashley Furniture goes the extra mile to package, protect and deliver your purchase in a timely manner BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: Designed and manufactured by Ashley Furniture Industries. The trusted source for stylish furniture, lighting, rugs, accessories and mattresses. For every taste and budget. Since 1945