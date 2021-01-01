Welcome home to your Coastal Cottage with this one-of-a-kind Desktop Succulent Hen and Chicks Coastal Cottage Arrangement Plant in Pot. Vibrant greens and plum colored succulents combine several different varieties in this crisp and clean display. Effortlessly chic and cool these high-quality succulents partnered with their concrete pot transport you to a relaxing time and space in the spirit of “vacation living”. Share the tranquility of the arrangement by gifting this piece as a “Hostess Gift”, Birthday present or set up in your guesthouse.