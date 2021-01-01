Desktop Organizer Home Office Desk Drawer Organizer 4 Tier Durable Wood Table Top Storage for Pencils Notepads Documents Office Supplies

Best Quality Guranteed. NO ASSEMBLY REQUIRED: 100% natural eco-friendly office desk organizer with drawer and pencil holder delivers fully assembled so its ready to go as soon as it arrives. Measures (33 X 24 X 26cm) IDEAL FOR HOME OR OFFICE: Fits 8 x 11-inch paper on both shelves. A multipurpose desktop organization solution excellent for decluttering small spaces in your home, office, dorm, or classroom. Your books and tablet fit perfectly in one section on top with a handy section for stowing your phone while it charges. ECO-FRIENDLY, DURABLE, & EASY TO CLEAN: This 4-tier office organizer with drawer was designed and handcrafted from one of the most reliable materials on the planet, bamboo. The natural wood finish seamlessly coordinates with any decor style. EFFICIENT SPACE SAVER: Increase your work efficiency and peace of mind by keeping your office supplies, accessories, pens, pencils, phone, tablet, keys,