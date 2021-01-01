Desktop Mini Tripod Load 3KG Universal 3 Legs Monopod Base Stand Unipod Support Compatible with Canon 60D 60D 5D Nikon D90 Sony A58 A7RII DSLR.

Best Quality Guranteed. Maximum load: 3KG / 6.6lb, 1/4 inch and 3/8 inch screw in one, allows you to either mount monopor or camera for shooting Portable and lightweight: with length of 20cm and weight of 0.53kg, it is portable for your photography. Removable anti skit pad: you can use the pad especially on smooth ground; it depends on you if you want to move it by rotating it out from 3/8' screw hole. Angle adjustable: you can rotate the fixed ball head with 88 degree to set your camera position. High intensity aluminum alloy made is hard enough to keep monopod stable.