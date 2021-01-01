Desk Pad Protector Large Gaming Mouse Pad 351 x 1575inch 25mm Thick Cute Desk Decor Office Desk Writing Pad with NonSlip Rubber Base for Home.

Best Quality Guranteed. Large and Perfect Size - The size of 890 x 400 x 2.5mm (35.1 x 15.75 x 0.1inch) will fit your desktop perfectly and provide perfect movement space. Applies to all types of keyboards and mice. Ultra Smooth Surface - Designed with superfine fiber braided material, the smooth surface will provide smooth mouse control and pinpoint accuracy. Optimized for fast movement while maintaining excellent speed and control during your work or game Non-slip Rubber Base - Dense slip-resistant shading can firmly grip the desktop to provide stable operation of the mouse and keyboard. It can effectively prevent the mouse and keyboard from sliding and moving Water-resistant Coating - Effectively prevent accidental damage from spilled liquid or other accidents. When liquid splashes on the pad, it will form into water drops and slide down. Easy to keep clean and will not delay your work or game Durab