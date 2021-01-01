Desk Pad, Gaming Mouse Pad Extended Mouse Mat with Stitched Edge, AUOX Large Mousepad XL 31.5' x 11.8' Non-Slip Rubber Base Keyboard Pad for Laptop.

BIG LARGE SIZE: This the size of 31.5 x 11.8 inches, this mouse mat features an ultra-wide movement area to fit your keyboard and mouse on the desktop, offering a smooth experience for office workers, game players, and other heavy mouse users. ANTI-SLIP BASE & DURABILITY: Featuring an anti-slip rubber base provides heavy grip prevents sliding or movement of mouse pad. Professional edge stitching combined with waterproof material prevents fraying from spilled drinks and ensures longer lifespan. ULTRA SMOOTH SURFACE: With Comfortable Lycra Surface and Breathable Material to the pads. Making your mice glide on its surface effortlessly, the mouse pad has a soft and smooth surface, helps you track the mouse fast and accurately, maximally enhances your gaming/working experience. WASHABLE AND STITCHED EDGES: The water resistant coating effectively prevent the damage from spilled water or drinks. This mouse and keyboard mat is easy to be cleaned by wet towel or washed, durable enough for lo