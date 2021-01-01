Desk Fan USB 4 USB Portable Mini Fan39 ft USB CablePersonal Metal Table Fan USB Small Quiet Fan Desktop cooling fan360° Adjustable Operation Fan.

Strong Airflow: Mini desk fan was used a powerful upgraded motor and four aluminum blade adjust professional balance technology to enhance the airflow up to (3.1m/s),metal frame as well as aluminum Fan blade make the USB fan safe and reliable. 360 Rotation: 360 up and down, free angle adjustment. Small USB Fan can provide cooling from various directions. Muti Charging Modes & Energy Saving: The usb cooling fan would be used by inserting it in a personal computer, power bank, an usb charger or other device with usb output. No battery needed. The Table fan consumes 2.5W power per hour and saves around 99% power than traditional fan. Wide Application: 4 inch small size, the portable fan could easy fit into a laptop bag, suit for home, office, traveling and camping. After-Sales Service: Please contact us when you meet any problems about product or shipping by email, we will give you answer and solution in 24 hours.