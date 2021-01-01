Desk Cube Plus Series by Height Adjustable Standing Desk Converter Stand Up Desk for Dual Monitors and Cubicles Cube Plus 40

Best Quality Guranteed. 2 SPACIOUS TIERS: Designed to fit perfectly into most standard-sized cubes or modular spaces SIMPLE: This desk was created to pop out of the box and onto your work surface. Youll be up and working more productively in no time. QUALITY: Built with a heavy, weighted base and high-quality materials so it remains sturdy and stable at any of its 11 height settings. The patented, spring-loaded lift was designed and tested for your safety and ease. ERGONOMIC MOVEMENT: Our special rowing-lift raising mechanism with its up-and-back movement allows you to use the power from your lower half leaving your back in a neutral state/healthy posture/straight and strong. TRUSTWORTHY: When you buy through, you get our 30-day risk-free guarantee which means you can be sure youll love your desk. And dont forget our fantastic 5-year limited warranty!