J Queen New York Desiree Queen 4 Piece Comforter Set Bedding

The Desiree 4 Piece Comforter Set Bedding Collection is exquisite with its fine details and bold use of black and silver tones. This beautiful woven jacquard damask pattern is rich with its 3-dimensional weave and satin finish. Paired with matching hidden zipper pillow shams and a silver satin split corner bedskirt, this oversized ensemble will add sophisticated elegance to your bedroom decor. The reverse of this set is a soft microfiber dyed to match the silver base of the pattern on the front.