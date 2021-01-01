From convenience concepts
Convenience Concepts Designs2Go No Tools Student Desk, Gray Marble
Advertisement
Features:Part of the Designs2Go Collection by Convenience ConceptsContemporary and Transitional styleAvailable in Multiple FinishesGreat for an office, den, or dorm roomSeveral shelves that offer plenty of space for books, electronics, and office suppliesFeaturing a compartment directly under desktop that is perfect for a keyboard or additional office suppliesEconomical yet durable with low maintenanceEasy assembly with instructions provided and no tools neededStainless steel poles that will not rustOverall product dimensions: (L) 47.25 in. x (W) 15.75 in. x (H) 30 in.