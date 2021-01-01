Convenience Concepts Designs2Go Monterey TV Stand for TVs up to 46", Cherry / Black

Bring home the sleek and sophisticated look of the Designs2Go Monterey TV Stand by Convenience Concepts. This on-trend design features two enclosed cabinets for concealed storage. Three open shelves provide plenty of space for entertainment essentials, display or even storage. Each of the two bottom shelves of this traditional TV stand also include a cable management hole to avoid tangled cords. The Monterey TV Stand is crafted from melamine veneer; particle board; and stainless steel supports that will not rust over time.