Designer Series LEP-L LED Mini Pendant Light by LumenArt - Color: Black - Finish: Matte - (LEP-L-3000K-DC-WH-BK)

The Designer Series LEP-L LED Mini Pendant Light by LumenArt is a handsome addition to spaces. With a simple yet versatile design, this contemporary pendant light features a conical-shaped shade that is made from leather and can be reversed to showcase the smooth leather side or a suede finish. Paired with a stamped metal base that lends a tailored touch to its composition, this contemporary piece brings a bright, energy-efficient layer of illumination to its surroundings. Lumenart is a modern and contemporary lighting company based in Chicago. Their simple, minimalist designs are energy efficient and precision-made, with some designs suitable for wet location environments. With selections like the ring-shaped, LED Alume ACL.09.2 Ceiling Light and the graceful, artful Wave WLP Pendant Light, their creations are versatile, functional and show attention to detail. Shape: Cone. Color: Black. Finish: Powder Coated White