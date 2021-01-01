From hampton bay
Hampton Bay Designer Series Gretna Assembled 36x34.5x23.75 in. Accessible ADA Sink Base Kitchen Cabinet in Espresso, Brown
Advertisement
The Hampton Bay Designer Series kitchen Accessible Sink Base Cabinet adds functional beauty to your kitchen design. This double-door cabinet has a 6 in. tall header (false drawer). Top of cabinet is easily removed from the bottom for various sink applications. Doors have soft-close hinges, giving you easy access to convenient storage space. Color: Espresso.