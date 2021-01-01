From hampton bay

Hampton Bay Designer Series Gretna Assembled 36x34.5x23.75 in. Accessible ADA Sink Base Kitchen Cabinet in Espresso, Brown

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

The Hampton Bay Designer Series kitchen Accessible Sink Base Cabinet adds functional beauty to your kitchen design. This double-door cabinet has a 6 in. tall header (false drawer). Top of cabinet is easily removed from the bottom for various sink applications. Doors have soft-close hinges, giving you easy access to convenient storage space. Color: Espresso.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com