The original Globe Electric Designer Series 6-ft 6-outlet surge protected power strip with 2 USB Ports and a circuit breaker switch was specifically designed to eliminate the unsightly traditional power bar and replace it with one you'll want to show off! The added convenience of the handy space saver right angle plug allows your furniture to sit flush to the wall - creating more space without bent wires. A 6 Ft. fabric covered cord gives you the added convenience of increased range from power outlets. The six grounded outlets are perfect to use with small appliances and electronics such as lamps, computers, printers, and home theatre systems. The 3.1A combined USB ports ensure a fast charge for your devices. Compatible with smartphones (Android, iPhone), tablets (iPad, Android, Surface), eReaders (Kindle, Kindle Fire), cameras and more. Surge protected to 1200 joules, you can rest assured that your small electronics are safe while plugged in. Plus, the handy circuit breaker switch allows you to easily save power consumption and turn off all electronics with the flick of a switch. Recommended for indoor use. Patent pending. Globe Electric Designer Series 6-Outlet 1200 Joules 1625-Watt 1500Va Usb & Ac Surge Protector with | 78503