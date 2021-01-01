From justrite mfg company

Designer Revolver M Series Camera Kit 6 in 1 Lens with Case for iPhone 7 Plus 8 Plus 2X Telephoto Lens Macro Super Macro Lens Wide Angle Lens.

$61.30
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. DESIGNER SERIES: A special UV printing technique gives an embossed texture effect. This added texture brings out the intricate details of the design and puts a piece of art on the back of your phone! 6-IN-1 REVOLVER LENS: It comes outfitted with 3 sets of lens options: Wide Angle/Telephoto, Macro/Super Macro, Fisheye/Telephoto. DUAL LENS SOLUTIONS: The patented 6-in-1 Lens Kit offers an extremely compact size that is full of functionality. The dual optics design is fully compatible with your phones dual lens camera. QUICK MAGNETIC ATTACHMENT: The M Series Revolver Kit features a magnetic attachment so you can quickly add different accessories to your phone. READY IN SECONDS: With our QuickFlip technology, the lenses flip out and automatically align with your phones lenses. Never worry about missing the moment, since you can attach and change lenses in seconds.

