Designer Dinnerware Set 64 Disposable Plastic Party Bowls White Wedding Bowl with Blue Rim & Rose Gold Accents Includes 32 x 12 oz Soup Bowls.

Best Quality Guranteed. HIGH-END DESIGNER TABLEWARE WITH AUTHENTIC DESIGN - Inspired by the artisanal nature of fine genuine china, our high-end disposable tableware set was carefully created by designers and crafters who take artisan-level pride in each line, design, and product that rolls off our factory line. HEAVY DUTY PREMIUM PLASTIC - These sophisticated party supplies are made fro the highest-quality extra heavy-duty recyclable plastic, and painstakingly hand inspected for integrity of style, strength, and finish, Our disposable china bowls will reliably hold a full bowl of hot soup or cold dessert without breaking, melting, chipping, or flaking. TURNS A MEAL INTO A PRESENTATION - Your tableware is a direct reflection of your hosting standards, and the proper setting is what takes a meal from ordinary to extraordinary. These bowls are the perfect way to elevate and ordinary Breakfast, Lunch, or Dinner. AFFORDABLE & DISPOSABLE. These blue and m