Pet Zone Designer Diner - Adjustable Elevated Dog Bowls - Adjusts to 3 Heights

Your dog will be eating in chic comfort with the Pet Zone Designer Diner, designed to close the distance between your dog and their food and water, thereby reducing strain on their neck and joints. Elevated feeding also encourages effective digestion and may reduce instances of gastrointestinal problems such as bloat. The feeder accommodates small, medium, and large dogs by adjusting from 2.75” to 8” to 12” tall. It grows with your dog from puppyhood to their adult years! The sleek design of the Designer Diner will coordinate with today’s contemporary décor. When not in use, the legs can be easily removed and tucked under the feeding platform for easy storage. Simply set up the feeder when it’s needed, then put it away for a neater, clutter-free space. The Designer Diner includes two stainless-steel, rust-resistant bowls that are top-shelf dishwasher safe for easy cleaning and maintenance. The legs of the stylish frame are outfitted with non-slip pads to prevent tipping and skidding, and the feeder’s spill ridge keeps food and water off of the floor.