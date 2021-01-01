Vent-A-Hood Designer 60" Wall Mount Range Hood JCH460B1SSAS

Wall Mount Hood with Filterless Magic Lung Blower, Matching Trim and Duct Cover, Blower CFM Options and Dishwasher-Safe Slide-Out Blower Housing Grease Trap: 60" Width - 1,200 CFM. The premium Magic Lung blower's centrifugal grease extractor collects 99% of grease 100% of the time!. Lab tests show that competing blowers collect only 30% of grease during typical cooking. Each Magic Lung blower supplies 300 CFM of air flow. Combining multiple blowers will meet any air flow requirements without increasing noise levels. Unlike multiple Magic Lung blowers, singular variable speed blowers with bigger CFMs become louder and louder as speeds increases. Vent-A-Hood's large, filterless hoods are wide open and invite grease and odors into the hood where as traditional filters, such as with other brands, obstruct air flow. Vent-A-Hood's slide-out grease tray makes routine cleaning easier than ever. Other brands have limited access to internal components. The Magic Lung blower also comes apart easily and has dishwasher-safe components. The Magic Lung blower's design keeps grease and flames out of duct work. Vent-A-Hood has never been reported in attic or wall fire insurance claims. Magic Lung blowers have a 5-year warranty when most brands offer only one year. Magic Lung Blowers: 2 B200 Duals. Minimum Round Duct Size: 12". CFM: 1,200. Equivalent CFM: 1,800. Sones: 6.6. Voltage: 115V. Amps: 7.5. Number of LED Lights: 4. Overall Width: 60". Overall Depth: 24". Depth of Duct Cover: 16". Overall Height: 30". Height of Hood: 18". Height of Duct Cover: 12".