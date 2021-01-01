From hydro systems

Hydro Systems Designer 36-in W x 72-in L White Acrylic Rectangular Reversible Drain Drop-In and Undermount Whirlpool Tub | SOL7236AWP-WHI

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

The Solo is a statement of sophistication in design and classic proportions. It surpasses every standard of luxury with contoured side walls, a gently sloping backrest and molded armrests. Available in an array of inviting configurations, the Solo will become your new best friend. Hydro Systems Designer 36-in W x 72-in L White Acrylic Rectangular Reversible Drain Drop-In and Undermount Whirlpool Tub | SOL7236AWP-WHI

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com