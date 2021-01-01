Designed for iPhone XR Case Clear Full Body Heavy Duty Protection with Builtin Screen Protector Shockproof Rugged Cover Designed for iPhone XR.

Best Quality Guranteed. [Military Grade Protection] Military Drop Tested. Dual layer provides 360 degree full body rugged protection. Premium hybrid hard Polycarbonate (PC) + Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) materials provide solid texture [Built-in screen protector]: sensitive screen protector conforms to the iPhone XR screen, keeping the fragile glass scratch, crack, and blemish-free [Wireless Chargers]: Support wireless charging without taking off the iphone xr case [Heavy Duty Protection] Dual layer structure provides 360 degree full-body rugged protection for your device. Raised lip ensures extra protection for the screen and camera [Compatibility]: Compatible with iPhone xr cases 6.1 inch [2018]