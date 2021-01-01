Designed for iPhone XR Case Clear Full Body Bumper Case with Builtin Screen Protector Slim Clear ShockAbsorbing Dustproof Lightweight Cover Case.

Perfect Fitting Cellphone Case Exact fitting over your phone, compatible with iPhone XR (6. 1 inch, full access to all control buttons and ports like charging ports, etc. Full Protection Phone Case Multi-layered phone case with hard front and soft back to offer a full body protection for your cell phones from scratches, drops and impact. The soft back will effectively reduce the impact when your phone drop to the ground. Wireless Charging Available The specially designed thin and clear back cover ensures a normal wireless charging without the hassle or repeatedly removing and installing the phone case. Extreme Slim Case Features with a ultra thin edge with merely 0. 3mm thicker than your phone, ideally protect the screen and camera from bump and impact. Note Please remove any screen protector before installing the phone case to avoid influence on touch screen sensitivity and fitting.