From edmar corporation

Designed for iPhone 8 Plus iPhone 7 Plus Case Heavy Duty Defender Protective Bling Glitter Sparkle Hard Shell Hybrid Shockproof Rubber Bumper Cover.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Heavy duty protection phone case for Apple iPhone 8 Plus / iPhone 7 Plus 5.5 inch, Not compatible with other devices Beautiful sparkly glitter on the back will make your phone looks more shinning and attractive, cute and eye-catching Three Layers Protection - High impact resistant hard PC outer shell and front screen bumper, with soft silicone inner sleeves to offer full-body protection Raised edge lip and front bumper cover will protect your screen & cameras from scratches and dirt when you lay it down Perfectly fits your iphone 7 Plus/8 Plus with precise cutouts for all buttons, ports, cameras and speakers

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com