Designed For Iphone 12 Pro Case [Sunshine Series] Protective & Lightweight Tpu Case W/Shock Absorbing Corners Compatible With Iphone 12 Pro (6.1').

? Made From Soft Tpu: When It Comes To Protecting Your Iphone 12 Pro Tpu Is The Perfect Material: Not Only Is It Fingerprint & Dust Resistant But It Also Provides Your Phone With A Non-Slip Grip Should You Drop Your Phone Tpu Will Absorb Significant Amounts Of Pressure Protecting Your Phone From Damage The Shock-Absorbing Corners Further Enhance Drop-Protection At The Edges The Build-In Buttons Are Responsive To Touch And Align Perfectly Around Your Iphone 12 Pro Design Lines? Simple & Minimalistic Design: Slim Fit With No Added Bulk Precision Cutouts With Easy Access To All Ports & Buttons Suitable For Most Third-Party Chargers Raised Bezels For Additional Protection Around The Display & Camera Easy To Install & Remove Wireless Charging Compatible? Stylish & Colorful: Your Antishock Case Comes In 8 Vibrant & Refreshing Color Variations The Contrasting Buttons And Shock-Absorb