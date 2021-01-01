From diane von furstenberg
2 Pack) Designed for Apple iPad Mini 3, iPad Mini 2 and iPad Mini (1st Generation) Tempered Glass Screen Protector, Anti Scratch, Bubble Free
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Made from the high quality tempered-glass for maximum scratch protection and no residue when removed 2.5D rounded edge glass for comfort on the fingers and hand 9H hardness, 99.99% HD clarity, and maintains the original touch experience Hydrophobic and oleo-phobic coating to reduce sweat and reduce fingerprints Include 2 pcs tempered glass screen protectors