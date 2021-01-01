Designart Horse Illustration with Splash' Animal Throw Round Cushion Pillow Cover for Living Room, Sofa 20"

Material: throw pillows cover is printed on 100 percent light weight polyester. Cushion filled with 100 percent polyester fill. Wrinkle resistant fabric. Down-like comfort – odorless. Pillow insert is 5 inches thickness and made in canada. Available in square, rectangle and circle shape. High Quality pillow insert + Cushion Cover Printed On Both Side. Design: basic shapes with a modern graphic design twist. Perfect accent to any furniture piece and perfect for all seasons. High density italian ink, the color is brilliant and won't fade after washing Feature: this decorative throw pillows is made with an incredibly wrinkle resistant fabric, making it the perfect comfy addition to any armchair or couch. Fluffy enough to rest comfortably on or just as a throw pillow to be moved before sitting, these pillows can be whatever you want them to be. You can also use several of these throw pillows together to make any bed a cozy and delightful place to relax Great addition to your home deco. Beautiful decorative throw pillows for living room furniture, bed, couch, sofa, chair, lounge floor and seat. Decorate your room, the sequins are bright and sparkle, it’s a great decoration for sofia bed and couch Package include: 1 throws pillows insert and 1 throws pillows cover printed in both sided. You may also check our front store for wall tapestry, wall art and circle metal wall art with the same design