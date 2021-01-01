Design Your Own Birthday Milestone Board with Reusable Chalkboard Style Surface 9 by 12 Inches 3 Bright Markers

Milestone boards are perfect for commemorating special events, moments, and celebrations in your family's life. This birthday board features a chalkboard style surface with real chalk art. Perfect for adding your own chalk art designs and making birthday memories, capturing milestone moments, and fun birthday photo shoots! Features minimal real chalk art, designed as an add-your-own-style board. Artwork is simply a few birthday candles as dividers and has been hand-drawn by one of our artists with liquid chalk markers. Very faint writing guidelines help write evenly and straight. Images, text, and lines are embedded into the board for a longer life. Each milestone board has a matte finish, to reduce glare from camera flashes and lighting. The non-porous surface is easy to clean and resists staining when used with recommended markers. Simply clean with water or a gentle cleaner after each use; or hang using Command strips or hook and loops for