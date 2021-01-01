From arturo chiang
Design Wallet Protective Case for Samsung J7 2018 J7 Refine J7 Aura J7 Crown J7 Star Premium PU Leather Flip Cover wKickstand ID Pocket Wrist Strap.
Advertisement
Compatible w/ 5.5-inch screen Samsung Galaxy J7 [2018 released models only] for SM-J737, J7 Refine 2018 (Sprint, Boost), J7V 2nd Generation 2018 (Verizon), J7 2018 J737A (AT & T), J7 Top J737T (T-Mobile, MetroPCS), J7 STAR, J7 AURA, J7 CROWN, J7 EON. Please see pictures for phone model comparison. Ships from USA in retail packaging. ALL-IN-ONE PHONE CASE: Protective Phone Carrying Case Wallet Pouch Cover Flip Folio made of Premium Synthetic Leather with a Soft TPU core CONVENIENT: Includes 3 slots to hold your ID/Credit Cards and Cash Pocket w/ a magnetic button for a secure snap lock closure MULTI-FUNCTIONAL: Flip Cover folds into a self supporting kickstand and includes a handy Removable Phone Strap Wristlet PERFECT FIT: Designed to access all ports with case on (Will not be compatible with any other LG models, please see picture for reference)