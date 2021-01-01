Classic Retro Vintage Detroit Michigan Motor City Design Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

This Classic Retro Vintage Detroit Michigan Motor City Design is for anyone that loves the city of Detroit aka Motor City Michigan. Rep the 313 area code with pride, show that you are proud of being from Detroit with this novelty graphic design. Design is distressed for a faded and worn appearance. Trendy design is an ideal novelty gift idea as a keepsake and souvenir. This design represents the spirit of Detroit Michigan as Motor City. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only