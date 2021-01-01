Design Lens Cap Bundle 3 Pcs 52mm Center Pinch Lens Cap and Cap Keeper Leash for Canon Nikon Sony DSLR Camera + Microfiber Cleaning Cloth

Special design lens cap that keeps lens 100% sealed when mounted even there's a hole on it for cap keeper leash. IMPORTANT: Please find your lens thread size on your camera lens front following by symbol " to choose the CORRECT SIZE. Check NO.3 product image to find the most used lens size. Lens cap leash is neatly attached in cap hole instead of other ugly and easily fall off front adhesive tab lens holder. Snap-on center pinch design allows easy attachment and removal, even with a lens hood in place. Truely premium quality lens cap bundle to protect your lens from water, dust, scratches and losses. Ideal universal replacement lens cover for Canon, Nikon, Sony etc DSLR cameras. Free premium quality microfiber cleaning cloth 6x7' included. TIPS: 1) Cap keeper leashes are not attached on lens cover default. 2) For Canon 18-55mm lens please choose 58mm size, for Nikon 18-55mm lens please choose 52mm or 55mm size. Please don't hesitate to contact us via messa