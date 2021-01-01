Design Imports Aqua Solid Chambray Potholder Set of 2

Get a Modern Urban Kitchen Accessory with DII Chambray Pot Holder Set DII has created sophisticated Chambray Pot Holder with a modern urban look to coordinate with your kitchen decor. These Chambray Pot Holders are perfect for cooking, baking, serving, or dinner party, they also make a great gifts for summer BBQ party, housewarming, Mother\xe2\x80\x99s day, birthdays, Wedding shower or holidays. DII Chambray Pot Holders coordinate well with our Aprons, Dish Towels and Oven mitts in four different colors: chambray blue, chambray gray, chambray rose, chambray aqua, and chambray natural to coordinate in your kitchen, simply search DII Chambray Pot Holders you\xe2\x80\x99ll find a cohesive collection, own them right now! Everyday Kitchen Essential with Special designs DII Chambray Pot Holder Set include 2 Pot Holders, each measures 8x9\xe2\x80\x9d, a great tool in kitchen to protect your from the heat with cooking and baking or use as a trivet to protects your table or kitchen countertops from unsightly burns. The simple Chambray cotton are something you haven\xe2\x80\x99t seen in the market, makes your kitchen look unique and different from others. Quality you can rely on DII Oven Mitt and Pot Holder Sets are made of durable and comfortable 100% Cotton, quilted to offer durability and flexibility for a better grip on hot pots. Designed with your safety in mind and to shield hands from heat when cooking and handling hot pots and pans. These kitchen linen sets are heat resistant, protect your hands while handling hot pots, pans, dishes, casserole dishes and more. Washing and Care Instructions \xe2\x80\xa2 Wash: Use Cold water, Color Separated; DO NOT use bleach \xe2\x80\xa2 Do not use fabric softner \xe2\x80\xa2 Dry in Tumble cycle to minimize shrinkage. \xe2\x80\xa2 May be ironed with low heat. So Many Great Options Our Pot Holder Products Include: \xe2\x80\xa2 Terry Pot Holder Set \xe2\x80\xa2 Quilted Pot Holder Set \xe2\x80\xa2 Neoprene Pot Holder Set \xe2\x80\xa2 French Stripe Pot Holder Set \xe2\x80\xa2 Gourmet Chef Pot Holder Set \xe2\x80\xa2 Chambray Pot Holder Set \xe2\x80\xa2 Buffalo Check Pot Holder Set