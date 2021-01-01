Design For Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G Case Clear, [ Military-Grade Drop Tested ] [ 15X Anti-Yellow ] Shockproof Soft Tpu Rubber Phone Cover Crystal.

Material: Tpu: Color: Clear Compatible Phone Models: Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Screen Size: 6.7 Inches 15X Anti-Yellow Test? Constructed With Clear Polycarbonate And Tpu Materials, This Clear Galaxy S21 Plus 5G Case Has Been Subjected To A Strict Yellow Resistance Test Which Simulates The Damage Of Sunlight Leads To The Phone Case. Effectively Resist Yellowing And Keeps The Beautiful Color For A Long Time. Ultra-Thin And Crystal-Clear? - This Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Case Clear Only 1Mm Thin And 15 Grams Weight, You Can Barely Feel The Case On Your Phone. Optically Clear Polycarbonate And Flexible Tpu Materials Reserved The Original Phone Color And Design Perfectly Shows The Beauty Of Your Iphone. Perfectly Fitting & No Bubble? Soft Tpu Material Fits Your S21 Plus Perfectly, It Is Impossible For Bubbles To Form On Your Phone Back. And The Buttons Are Flexible And Easy To Press. All Design Of Samsung S21