From hashtag collectibles
Design for MacBook Air 13 Inch 2017 2016 2015 or Older Model A1369 A1466 Tempered Glass Screen Protector 9H Super Hardness Prevent Being Scratched.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. (Not fit NEWEST TOUCH ID model a1932) Design for MacBook Air 13 Inch Model A1369 A1466 LEAVE NO MARKS BEHIND - Coated with hydrophobic and oleophobic clear layers, the glass protects against sweat and oil residue from fingerprints, keeping your screen spotless all day long 2.5D ROUNDED EDGE - Precise laser cut tempered glass made with polished, rounded edges. 99.99% HD Clarity NO Bubble INSTALLATION - Install the screen protector all on your own! Includes all the tools you need for a super easy installation LIFETIME RISK-FREE REPLACEMENT WARRANTY you can get glass screen protector 1, no-hassle risk-free replacement warranty provides by INC