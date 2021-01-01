Red Dingo Design Breezy Love Pink Dog Collar, Large

Durable, high-quality collar is made from premium nylon webbing, woven from quality fine yarn for a softer feel.Design Ribbon - Special weaving techniques, including 'back binding' prevents loose threads and produces a durable, abrasion resistant ribbon. To enhance lustre and brightness of colors, only full light yarn is usedTrademarked Bucklebone clip is has been designed to not only look good, but to be amongst the strognest side release buckles in the pet industry.Solid stainless steel D-ring ensures a secure connection to both his leash and ID tag.Available in a wide range of colors and sizes to fit almost every dog; machine washable for easy cleaning.