Desiderata Decorative Jar

Features:Made by hand of porcelainHand painted and finishedClassically styled blue and white porcelain piece to add to or start your blue and white collectionStyle: EclecticSubject: Structures and buildingsPrimary Material: PorcelainMaterial Details: Quantity: 1Handmade: YesPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingLead Free: YesCountry of Origin: ChinaHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayManufacturing Type: HandmadeAnimals: No AnimalsNature: No NatureTransportation Type: No TransportationSports: No SportsFood & Beverage: No Food & BeverageEntertainment: No EntertainmentFantasy & Sci-Fi: No Fantasy & Sci-FiStructures & Buildings: HouseGeometric & Shapes: No Geometric & ShapesWords & Text: No Words & TextSpiritual & Religious: No Spiritual & ReligiousPeople: No PeopleDS Primary Product Style: BohoDS Secondary Product Style: Classic BohoStiftung Warentest Note: Spefications:FSC Certified: FIRA Certified: CE Certified: Commercial OR Residential Certifications: NoNSF Certified: USDA Compliant: FDA Approved: TÜV Rheinland Certified: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: PEFC Certified: Low Lead Compliant: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: Reclaimed Wood: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 10Overall Width - Side to Side: 8Overall Depth - Front to Back: 8Overall Product Weight: 5Assembly:Warranty: