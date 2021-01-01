Deshields Rocking Chair

Finish up your latest beach read in your living room or enjoy a glass of lemonade in the sunroom with this inviting armchair. Crafted from solid wood, this stylish design showcases a classic rocking chair frame with a rounded base. The back features a slatted design while the eight base beams are accented with turned detailing. This chair is available in a variety of neutral color options, so you can find the perfect hue for your home. Color: White