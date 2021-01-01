Frisco Deshedding Cat & Dog Brush, Large, Short to Medium Hair

The Frisco Deshedding Pet Brush blasts away those furry tumbleweeds around the house! With a 4.5” stainless steel blade built for durability, angled tooth design and ergonomic handle, this deshedding tool is great for tackling tough tangles and knots in your short to medium-haired pet’s coat while helping to reduce overall shedding of dead, loose hair. Plus, it has a lightweight, ergonomic handle with a soft, non-slip grip to help you stay comfortable and in control during grooming.