Desert Rose by Janet Tava Canvas Art Print

Streaks of white, pink, and black run the length of the canvas in quick, decisive strokes, leaving only a few blank spots and a multitude of textures. The beige background of this abstract canvas art print peeks through from behind the streaks of color at the forefront, blending ever so slightly with the bold white-colored strokes. Hints of gold leaf add a bit of an elegant flair to this piece, taking it from glam to luxurious. Made with superior materials using state-of-the-art printing technology, our giclee canvas prints are complete with exceptional detail. Produced with full-bleed printing that offers edge to edge coverage, your new artwork comes ready to hang; eliminating the need for framing. Print measures: 22" x 28".